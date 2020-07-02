All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

926 Rockledge Drive

Location

926 Rockledge Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for lease! Light and bright with gorgeous new hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, this home features a spectacular kitchen with sleek black appliances, granite countertops, gas stove and ample storage space. The master suite has a custom walk-in closet with built-ins, dual sinks and separate shower. With plenty of room to grow, this home has a spacious living area with soaring ceilings as well as a fabulous flex space perfect for a game room. Enjoy your evenings on the large covered patio offering plenty of shade and relaxation after a long day! Be the fiirst to enjoy fresh paint, new flooring and beautiful fixtures! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Rockledge Drive have any available units?
926 Rockledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Rockledge Drive have?
Some of 926 Rockledge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Rockledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 Rockledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Rockledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 Rockledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 926 Rockledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 Rockledge Drive offers parking.
Does 926 Rockledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Rockledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Rockledge Drive have a pool?
No, 926 Rockledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 Rockledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 Rockledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Rockledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Rockledge Drive has units with dishwashers.

