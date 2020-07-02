926 Rockledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for lease! Light and bright with gorgeous new hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, this home features a spectacular kitchen with sleek black appliances, granite countertops, gas stove and ample storage space. The master suite has a custom walk-in closet with built-ins, dual sinks and separate shower. With plenty of room to grow, this home has a spacious living area with soaring ceilings as well as a fabulous flex space perfect for a game room. Enjoy your evenings on the large covered patio offering plenty of shade and relaxation after a long day! Be the fiirst to enjoy fresh paint, new flooring and beautiful fixtures! This one won't last long!