Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:56 AM

6314 Briarknoll Drive

6314 Briarknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Briarknoll Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3BR-2BA-2GA corner lot home located in Garland. Spacious living room, roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, windows show an incredible view of the wonderful fenced in backyard. Ceiling fans throughout the house. Beautiful rounded, Roman windows in the front of the home.

Easy access to I-30 and I-635. Close to great shopping like Town East Mall and a huge variety of great restaurants! Walking distance to several parks i.e. Ablon Park and Oaks Branch Park. Garland ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have any available units?
6314 Briarknoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 6314 Briarknoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Briarknoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Briarknoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive offer parking?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have a pool?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 Briarknoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 Briarknoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 Briarknoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

