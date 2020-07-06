4521 Hummingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Newer Home with over $55,000 in upgrades. Media with 5.1 prewiring, game room, study, formal dining and living - All the bells and whistles and all the rooms are large.Family room has cathedral ceilings.Study downstairs with full bath nearby.Curved stair case.Covered patio with gas line and plumbing that can be converted to a prep kitchen or outdoor kitchen easily. Granite counter tops, island, double ovens and built in cook-top in the kitchen. Garland ISD Choice of schools lets you to chose your school from a list!