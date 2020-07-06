All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:05 AM

4521 Hummingbird Lane

4521 Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Hummingbird Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Newer Home with over $55,000 in upgrades. Media with 5.1 prewiring, game room, study, formal dining and living - All the bells and whistles and all the rooms are large.Family room has cathedral ceilings.Study downstairs with full bath nearby.Curved stair case.Covered patio with gas line and plumbing that can be converted to a prep kitchen or outdoor kitchen easily. Granite counter tops, island, double ovens and built in cook-top in the kitchen. Garland ISD Choice of schools lets you to chose your school from a list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
4521 Hummingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have?
Some of 4521 Hummingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Hummingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Hummingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 4521 Hummingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 4521 Hummingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 4521 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Hummingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

