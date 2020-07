Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated with new Low E windows. Completely painted inside and out. New roof. New wood fence. New doors. Kitchen has been remodeled to include new granite counters, new white cabinets, deep under mount sink, new faucet, dishwasher, disposal and smooth top electric range. New doors. Canned recess lights have been added. Ceiling fans thru-out. New vanities and mirrors in both baths. Wood flooring. Feed to Kimbrough Middle, Poteet H S. Must see!