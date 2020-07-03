3025 Teakwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Updated home in Garland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kitchen has a lot of counter space and living room showcases a fireplace! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with mature frees and enclosed gate leading to garage. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to President George Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 4/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

