Garland, TX
3025 Teakwood Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:35 PM

3025 Teakwood Drive

3025 Teakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Teakwood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated home in Garland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kitchen has a lot of counter space and living room showcases a fireplace! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with mature frees and enclosed gate leading to garage. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to President George Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 4/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Teakwood Drive have any available units?
3025 Teakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Teakwood Drive have?
Some of 3025 Teakwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Teakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Teakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Teakwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Teakwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Teakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Teakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3025 Teakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Teakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Teakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3025 Teakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Teakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 Teakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Teakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Teakwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

