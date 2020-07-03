All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2914 Canis Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2914 Canis Circle
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:52 AM

2914 Canis Circle

2914 Canis Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2914 Canis Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2914 Canis Cir 3/2.5/2 - Gem of the neighborhood! New roof October of 2019! Hard to find larger unit perfectly priced, and super value. All bedrooms upstairs, with huge master including a sitting area with two large closets. Cozy den with wood burning fireplace, and laminate wood floors. Nice sized dining area open to kitchen, with additional breakfast bar gives more space for the entire crew. Powder bath down stairs, adjacent to the laundry area, that leads to the full size, two car garage. Private courtyard is perfect for grilling in the shade, or just relaxing with friends and family. HOA includes mowing of front yard, pool and play ground access paid by Landlord. App fee $50. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5356084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Canis Circle have any available units?
2914 Canis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Canis Circle have?
Some of 2914 Canis Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Canis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Canis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Canis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Canis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Canis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Canis Circle offers parking.
Does 2914 Canis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Canis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Canis Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2914 Canis Circle has a pool.
Does 2914 Canis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2914 Canis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Canis Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Canis Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District