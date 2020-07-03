2914 Canis Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

2914 Canis Cir 3/2.5/2 - Gem of the neighborhood! New roof October of 2019! Hard to find larger unit perfectly priced, and super value. All bedrooms upstairs, with huge master including a sitting area with two large closets. Cozy den with wood burning fireplace, and laminate wood floors. Nice sized dining area open to kitchen, with additional breakfast bar gives more space for the entire crew. Powder bath down stairs, adjacent to the laundry area, that leads to the full size, two car garage. Private courtyard is perfect for grilling in the shade, or just relaxing with friends and family. HOA includes mowing of front yard, pool and play ground access paid by Landlord. App fee $50. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5356084)