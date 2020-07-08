2813 Chariot Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Completely renovated home in Garland with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1,852 sqft. Beautiful brick fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar and updated cabinets! Master suite with attached bathroom! Great backyard with covered patio area, perfect for fur babies to run around and entertaining guests. This is a MUST SEE! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.