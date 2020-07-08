All apartments in Garland
Location

2813 Chariot Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Completely renovated home in Garland with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1,852 sqft. Beautiful brick fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar and updated cabinets! Master suite with attached bathroom! Great backyard with covered patio area, perfect for fur babies to run around and entertaining guests. This is a MUST SEE! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Chariot Lane have any available units?
2813 Chariot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Chariot Lane have?
Some of 2813 Chariot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Chariot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Chariot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Chariot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Chariot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Chariot Lane offer parking?
No, 2813 Chariot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Chariot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Chariot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Chariot Lane have a pool?
No, 2813 Chariot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Chariot Lane have accessible units?
No, 2813 Chariot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Chariot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Chariot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

