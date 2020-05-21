2325 Knighthood Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Garland - Beautiful and spacious home in an established Garland neighborhood. Great floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and split bedroom design Open, eat-in kitchen features black electric stove,built-in microwave, dishwasher with plenty of granite counter top space to prepare meals . Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the back gated covered porch with skylight. Easily maintained fenced in backyard. Plenty of natural light with vaulted ceilings. An open wet bar separates the second living area/dining area with a wood-burning brick fireplace and mantel. Full-size washer dryer connections centrally located in the hall for convenience. The master bathroom features his and her closets, Jack and Jill sinks, stand up shower, and a relaxing soaker tub Rear entry garage and driveway. This one will go fast! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE2586344)