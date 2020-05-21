All apartments in Garland
2325 Knighthood Ln.
2325 Knighthood Ln.

2325 Knighthood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Knighthood Lane, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Welcome Home! Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Garland - Beautiful and spacious home in an established Garland neighborhood. Great floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and split bedroom design Open, eat-in kitchen features black electric stove,built-in microwave, dishwasher with plenty of granite counter top space to prepare meals . Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the back gated covered porch with skylight. Easily maintained fenced in backyard. Plenty of natural light with vaulted ceilings. An open wet bar separates the second living area/dining area with a wood-burning brick fireplace and mantel. Full-size washer dryer connections centrally located in the hall for convenience. The master bathroom features his and her closets, Jack and Jill sinks, stand up shower, and a relaxing soaker tub Rear entry garage and driveway. This one will go fast! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2586344)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have any available units?
2325 Knighthood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have?
Some of 2325 Knighthood Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Knighthood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Knighthood Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Knighthood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Knighthood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Knighthood Ln. offers parking.
Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Knighthood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have a pool?
No, 2325 Knighthood Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2325 Knighthood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Knighthood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Knighthood Ln. has units with dishwashers.

