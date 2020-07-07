2214 Meadow Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Adorable one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living area is open to galley style kitchen with both overlooking the covered back patio and large backyard space. All dry areas have been updated with luxury vinyl plank floors with wet areas featuring ceramic tile. Both baths have updated countertops. 4 car covered parking is provided by two car garage with two car carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.