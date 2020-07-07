All apartments in Garland
2214 Meadow Glen Drive
2214 Meadow Glen Drive

2214 Meadow Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Meadow Glen Dr, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Adorable one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living area is open to galley style kitchen with both overlooking the covered back patio and large backyard space. All dry areas have been updated with luxury vinyl plank floors with wet areas featuring ceramic tile. Both baths have updated countertops. 4 car covered parking is provided by two car garage with two car carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have any available units?
2214 Meadow Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have?
Some of 2214 Meadow Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Meadow Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Meadow Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Meadow Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Meadow Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Meadow Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

