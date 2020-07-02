202 Lucinda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Home had been updated with LED lights in bathrooms and kitchen and Master bedroom., new paint throughout, new raised panel doors, wide doorways for wheelchair access to both bathrooms. New laminate flooring looks like scraped wood. LED lights in all closets. Wider than usual garage. Comes with double door freezer with fridge with icemaker and comes with washer and dryer. Nice covered patio to enjoy the the backyard with a fenced yard. Home is 2 blocks from Walmart for easy grocery shopping, 2 miles from Firewheel Shopping Mall. Approximately 3 miles from the light rail. Access to main roads. No smoking, no pets, no waterbeds. Owner is Licensed RE Agent.