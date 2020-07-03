1346 Mill Crossing

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

3 bedroom home! Front Living Room is great flex room; optional study or Dining Room. Granite in Kitchen & bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances & island plus great cabinet space in the Kitchen. Ideal open floorplan design. Enjoy added privacy with raised elevation in the back yard.