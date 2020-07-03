All apartments in Garland
1338 High Meadow Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

1338 High Meadow Drive

1338 High Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1338 High Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Garland ISD with choice of schools. House has a dining room that can be used as a bedroom (has a closet) and it has a study that can also be used as a bedroom or a den. There is plenty of storage space in the utility room and a shed that measures about 8x13 in the backyard. The house has modern, fresh paint throughout, new flooring (carpet has been removed), 2 new ceiling fans and a new outside AC unit as well. The kitchen has wood-look laminate instead of the vinyl you see in the pics. Updated pics coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 High Meadow Drive have any available units?
1338 High Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 High Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1338 High Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 High Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1338 High Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 High Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1338 High Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1338 High Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1338 High Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1338 High Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 High Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 High Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1338 High Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1338 High Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1338 High Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 High Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 High Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
