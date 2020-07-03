1338 High Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Garland ISD with choice of schools. House has a dining room that can be used as a bedroom (has a closet) and it has a study that can also be used as a bedroom or a den. There is plenty of storage space in the utility room and a shed that measures about 8x13 in the backyard. The house has modern, fresh paint throughout, new flooring (carpet has been removed), 2 new ceiling fans and a new outside AC unit as well. The kitchen has wood-look laminate instead of the vinyl you see in the pics. Updated pics coming soon!