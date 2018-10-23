All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:45 PM

1214 Tanager Lane

1214 Tanager Lane
Location

1214 Tanager Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING single story 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Garland. Immaculately kept by wonderful owner. Plenty of welcoming curb appeal! HUGE living area that looks out to beautiful backyard. Hardwood floor in master. Outdoors offers your own brick smoker on the patio as well as a sun setter awning built in over the patio to enjoy the Texas summer nights, a perfect area for entertaining! Built in sprinkler system, huge mature trees that offer plenty of shade and help with electric bill. Quiet, friendly neighborhood, with choice of school! Bonus with the property: new cordless shades on windows, fridge will stay, weekly yard maintenance will continue at owner's expense!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Tanager Lane have any available units?
1214 Tanager Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Tanager Lane have?
Some of 1214 Tanager Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Tanager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Tanager Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Tanager Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Tanager Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1214 Tanager Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Tanager Lane offers parking.
Does 1214 Tanager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Tanager Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Tanager Lane have a pool?
No, 1214 Tanager Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Tanager Lane have accessible units?
No, 1214 Tanager Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Tanager Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Tanager Lane has units with dishwashers.

