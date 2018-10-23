1214 Tanager Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING single story 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Garland. Immaculately kept by wonderful owner. Plenty of welcoming curb appeal! HUGE living area that looks out to beautiful backyard. Hardwood floor in master. Outdoors offers your own brick smoker on the patio as well as a sun setter awning built in over the patio to enjoy the Texas summer nights, a perfect area for entertaining! Built in sprinkler system, huge mature trees that offer plenty of shade and help with electric bill. Quiet, friendly neighborhood, with choice of school! Bonus with the property: new cordless shades on windows, fridge will stay, weekly yard maintenance will continue at owner's expense!