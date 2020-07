Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to Campeche Cove, where quality and comfort meet the beach. We are located in Galveston, just steps from the Gulf of Mexico and minutes away from Galveston Islands Pleasure Pier. Our apartment homes are in the process of being newly renovated with gourmet-style kitchens, brushed nickel hardware, and faux wood flooring. Our beach-adjacent community is perfectly situated just off Seawall Drive, with close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Our luxurious community amenities include majestic fountains, a resort-style lakeside pool, media room, club house, fitness center and pristine landscaping. Living in Galveston can be a wonderful experience; come and see how Campeche Cove can become your new home and your oasis.