1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Campeche Cove
20 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Central City
8 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$724
619 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:17am
University of Texas Medical Branch
17 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Lindale
51 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Pirates Cove
35 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
631 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
East End Historic District
6 Units Available
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Galveston
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Results within 10 miles of Galveston
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
650 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
