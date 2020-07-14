Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

The Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments is a historical treasure located in the heart of Galveston Island, nestled next to the highly coveted Cedar Lawn Subdivision.



As a preferred Apartment Community to UTMB and A&M Galveston students, Park at Cedar Lawn is a gated community just minutes away both of schools. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with fully updated kitchens and washer/dryer hookups in each at no additional cost. We also offer a fireplace, wood flooring, and private patios in every apartment. We are a pet-friendly community equipped with a fully enclosed dog park area as well as other amenities such as an outdoor pool, business center, relaxing courtyards and more. Park at Cedar Lawn is also centrally located to all of Galveston's main attractions, shops, and eateries.



If you are looking for a great community to call home, close to both school and the beach, surrounded by entertainment and restaurants, then Park at Cedar Lawn is the perfect place for you!