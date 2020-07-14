All apartments in Galveston
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments

4400 Avenue N · (409) 572-6869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX 77550
Lasker Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 87 · Avail. Sep 7

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 47 · Avail. Sep 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
The Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments is a historical treasure located in the heart of Galveston Island, nestled next to the highly coveted Cedar Lawn Subdivision.

As a preferred Apartment Community to UTMB and A&M Galveston students, Park at Cedar Lawn is a gated community just minutes away both of schools. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with fully updated kitchens and washer/dryer hookups in each at no additional cost. We also offer a fireplace, wood flooring, and private patios in every apartment. We are a pet-friendly community equipped with a fully enclosed dog park area as well as other amenities such as an outdoor pool, business center, relaxing courtyards and more. Park at Cedar Lawn is also centrally located to all of Galveston's main attractions, shops, and eateries.

If you are looking for a great community to call home, close to both school and the beach, surrounded by entertainment and restaurants, then Park at Cedar Lawn is the perfect place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18 yrs or older
Deposit: 1 bed $150 | 2 bed $250 | 3 bed $350 | 4 bed $450
Move-in Fees: $150 Non-refundable Admin Fee, $100 Holding Deposit to hold apartment which applies to security deposit at move in.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $2 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per Pet
restrictions:
Storage Details: Additional Storage Areas on Balconies of 1197 ft 2 Bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have any available units?
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments has 20 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have?
Some of Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments offers parking.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments has a pool.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments has accessible units.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments has units with air conditioning.
