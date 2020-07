Amenities

Look no further for great apartment living. It's here at Ranch at Fossil Creek! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of Haltom City, TX with close proximity to I-820 and minutes from fine dining, shopping, entertainment and The Golf Club Fossil Creek. If you need a break from the city, there are numerous parks in the area. Ranch at Fossil Creek offers 7 floor plans to choose from that have spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Each is beautifully detailed to surround you in the comfort you deserve. Some of our apartment features include a balcony or patio, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Ranch at Fossil Creek strives to provide you with the best living experience. We feature a sundeck pool with Wi-Fi, 24-Hour exercise center, clothes care center, childrens play area, enclosed sports court and so much more. We welcome your furry friends too! Enhance your quality of life and come home to the best at Ranch at Fossil Creek!