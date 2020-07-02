Rent Calculator
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3
8900 Randol Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8900 Randol Mill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cottonwood Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Deposit *: $150
Rent:$785
Community Amenities
* Jacuzzi
* 24 Hour Fitness Center
* Limited Access Gates
* Wi-Fi Hot Spot
* Club House
* Two Resort Style Pools
* Two Saunas
* Tennis Courts
Apartment Amenities
*Tile entry ways
*Full size washer/dryer connections
*Ceiling fans
*Private patio/balconies
*Upgraded lighting
*Fireplace mantels
*Individual Water Heaters
*Fireplaces
*Outside Storage
*Pantries
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Crown molding
*Ceramic tile
*Accent walls
*Laminate wood flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have any available units?
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have?
Some of 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have a pool?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 has a pool.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
