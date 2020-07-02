All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8748 Hunters Point Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8748 Hunters Point Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

8748 Hunters Point Way

8748 Hunters Point Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8748 Hunters Point Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have any available units?
8748 Hunters Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8748 Hunters Point Way have?
Some of 8748 Hunters Point Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8748 Hunters Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
8748 Hunters Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8748 Hunters Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 8748 Hunters Point Way offers parking.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have a pool?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have accessible units?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University