Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8748 Hunters Point Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8748 Hunters Point Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8748 Hunters Point Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have any available units?
8748 Hunters Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8748 Hunters Point Way have?
Some of 8748 Hunters Point Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8748 Hunters Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
8748 Hunters Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8748 Hunters Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 8748 Hunters Point Way offers parking.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have a pool?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have accessible units?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8748 Hunters Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8748 Hunters Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
