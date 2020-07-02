Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3970 Fox Trot Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3970 Fox Trot Drive
3970 Fox Trot Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3970 Fox Trot Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated home ready for immediate move in. Located close to schools and shopping. Spacious floor plan with open concept and 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have any available units?
3970 Fox Trot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3970 Fox Trot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Fox Trot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Fox Trot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive offer parking?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have a pool?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have accessible units?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3970 Fox Trot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3970 Fox Trot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3970 Fox Trot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
