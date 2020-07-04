Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1108 Hodgson St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1108 Hodgson St.
1108 Hodgson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1108 Hodgson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76115
North Greenbriar
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Single Family Home. Central Heat And Central Air Conditioning.
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Single Family Home. Central Heat And Central Air Conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Hodgson St. have any available units?
1108 Hodgson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1108 Hodgson St. have?
Some of 1108 Hodgson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Hodgson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Hodgson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Hodgson St. pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Hodgson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1108 Hodgson St. offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Hodgson St. offers parking.
Does 1108 Hodgson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Hodgson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Hodgson St. have a pool?
No, 1108 Hodgson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Hodgson St. have accessible units?
No, 1108 Hodgson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Hodgson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Hodgson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
