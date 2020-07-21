6103 Allendale Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous 2-Story K. Hovnanian Home Located in Fieldstone. Zoned to Fort Bend ISD Schools! Open Floorplan w/ High Ceilings, Gorgeous Floors, & an Abundance of Natural Light. Lovely Formal Dining w/ Chandelier & Formal Sitting Room w/ Arched Entryways. Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Dark Wood Cabinetry, Tile Floors, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Charming Breakfast Area w/ Views of Backyard. Spacious Family Room w/ Amazing Stone Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light - Plenty of Room for Entertaining! Huge Downstairs Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings. Gorgeous Master Bath w/ Tile & Mosaic Backsplash, Separate Walk-In Shower, & Spa Tub - Large Master Closet! Second Master Suite Located Upstairs w/ Extended Walk-In Closet & Custom Walk-In Shower! One Bedroom Upstairs is Converted to Media Room w/ Dry Bar & Large Gameroom. Awesome Covered Patio & Nice Backyard. PRICE REDUCED!!!Schedule a Showing Today!