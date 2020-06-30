All apartments in Princeton
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows

1413 Orchid Drive · (833) 476-0513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering $1000 off on a 15 month lease! Contact us for more info!
Location

1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit T1304B · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1633 sqft

Unit O1412D · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1633 sqft

Unit O1306B · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1633 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townhomes at Princeton Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes. Warm details like wood-inspired flooring and 9-foot ceilings conspire with upscale finishes such as the tiled backsplash and custom cabinetry – elements that capture that sense of home. Here, you’ll also enjoy private outdoor space perfect for container gardening and relaxing.

The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows sets you up for success with convenient access to everything you love about Princeton in Collin County and beyond. You are never far from where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have any available units?
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows has 147 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have?
Some of Townhomes at Princeton Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townhomes at Princeton Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows is offering the following rent specials: Now offering $1000 off on a 15 month lease! Contact us for more info!
Is Townhomes at Princeton Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows offers parking.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have a pool?
No, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have accessible units?
No, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Townhomes at Princeton Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Townhomes at Princeton Meadows has units with air conditioning.
