Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup ceiling fan stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage dog park e-payments internet access

Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes. Warm details like wood-inspired flooring and 9-foot ceilings conspire with upscale finishes such as the tiled backsplash and custom cabinetry – elements that capture that sense of home. Here, you’ll also enjoy private outdoor space perfect for container gardening and relaxing.



The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows sets you up for success with convenient access to everything you love about Princeton in Collin County and beyond. You are never far from where you want to be.