987 Canterbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage

Light, bright and open is what you will feel entering this beautiful one story home! 4 bedrooms with walk in closets, beautiful kitchen with fresh grays and white tones. No carpet in this home, you'll find the easy to maintain wood look laminate throughout, including in the bedrooms. Covered patio including an extended slab make for great outdoor entertaining. Enjoy a resort like lifestyle in Devonshire with community pool, club house and activities for the whole family. Front door and guest bath are wheel chair accessible.

For Sale or Lease. Lease through Home Partners of America ONLY. Lease to purchase option available through Home Partners of America.