987 Canterbury Lane
987 Canterbury Lane

987 Canterbury Ln · No Longer Available
Location

987 Canterbury Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Light, bright and open is what you will feel entering this beautiful one story home! 4 bedrooms with walk in closets, beautiful kitchen with fresh grays and white tones. No carpet in this home, you'll find the easy to maintain wood look laminate throughout, including in the bedrooms. Covered patio including an extended slab make for great outdoor entertaining. Enjoy a resort like lifestyle in Devonshire with community pool, club house and activities for the whole family. Front door and guest bath are wheel chair accessible.
For Sale or Lease. Lease through Home Partners of America ONLY. Lease to purchase option available through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Canterbury Lane have any available units?
987 Canterbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 987 Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 987 Canterbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
987 Canterbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 987 Canterbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 987 Canterbury Lane offers parking.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Canterbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 987 Canterbury Lane has a pool.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 987 Canterbury Lane has accessible units.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 Canterbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 987 Canterbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 987 Canterbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

