718 Sycamore Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

HELLO, GORGEOUS!!! Who would like to live in this gorgeous home with a chef's dream kitchen and an ENORMOUS backyard with covered porch? I do, too!!! This ideal floor plan has split bedrooms, super spacious master bedroom with plenty of room for sitting area & large master bath with double sinks. If you love to cook and entertain, this home is for YOU! Huge kitchen has plenty of room to store all of your kitchenware and gadgets... and cooking & entertaining will be incredible with your open floor plan including large living area and access to covered back patio. Let's top this all off with a massive backyard to entertain and enjoy. Welcome home to your new fabulous life!!!