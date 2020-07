Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious well maintained one story home available in Diamond Creek! Open bright floor plan, generous sized bedrooms provide space for everyone in the family, big fenced backyard for entertainment. HOA included! Pet case by case. Come and show it before its gone, this one will not last!