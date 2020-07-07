641 Marlee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single-story home in Diamond Creek with beautiful brick and stone elevation! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining space, and 2 car garage! Laminate flooring flows throughout main living area of the home with ceramic wet areas and plush carpeting in all bedrooms. The home also has a cozy stone family room fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops and an island. Spacious master features a luxurious bath with his and her vanities and separate shower and large walk-in closet. The back yard is huge with a covered patio!!