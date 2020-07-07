All apartments in Forney
641 Marlee Drive

641 Marlee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

641 Marlee Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single-story home in Diamond Creek with beautiful brick and stone elevation! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining space, and 2 car garage! Laminate flooring flows throughout main living area of the home with ceramic wet areas and plush carpeting in all bedrooms. The home also has a cozy stone family room fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops and an island. Spacious master features a luxurious bath with his and her vanities and separate shower and large walk-in closet. The back yard is huge with a covered patio!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Marlee Drive have any available units?
641 Marlee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 641 Marlee Drive have?
Some of 641 Marlee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Marlee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Marlee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Marlee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Marlee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 641 Marlee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Marlee Drive offers parking.
Does 641 Marlee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Marlee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Marlee Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Marlee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Marlee Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Marlee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Marlee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Marlee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Marlee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Marlee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

