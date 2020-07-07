All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 5808 Melville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
5808 Melville Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5808 Melville Lane

5808 Melville Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5808 Melville Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Gehan Homes in Clements Ranch. 4 bedroom 2 baths plus a study room one story cozy house. This house features with 42in white cabinetry and cabinet over the refrigerator, rased master vanities & walk-in closet, extended covered patio, SS appliances, full sod, and irrigation system. Clements Ranch is a beautiful master planned community with an 8000 sf ranch house coverted into an amenity center with picturesque views of lake & trees, catch & release pond, resort style pool, playground, fitness & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Melville Lane have any available units?
5808 Melville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 5808 Melville Lane have?
Some of 5808 Melville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Melville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Melville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Melville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Melville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 5808 Melville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Melville Lane offers parking.
Does 5808 Melville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Melville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Melville Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5808 Melville Lane has a pool.
Does 5808 Melville Lane have accessible units?
No, 5808 Melville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Melville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Melville Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Melville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Melville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District