5808 Melville Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW Gehan Homes in Clements Ranch. 4 bedroom 2 baths plus a study room one story cozy house. This house features with 42in white cabinetry and cabinet over the refrigerator, rased master vanities & walk-in closet, extended covered patio, SS appliances, full sod, and irrigation system. Clements Ranch is a beautiful master planned community with an 8000 sf ranch house coverted into an amenity center with picturesque views of lake & trees, catch & release pond, resort style pool, playground, fitness & more