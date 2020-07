Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Charming home in well established neighborhood in the fast and growing community of Forney. Conveniently located just minutes away from major freeways. Open concept floorplan, high vaulted ceilings, and recently updated flooring throughout home. Beautiful kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. Featuring split bedrooms and large master suite and ensuite with jacuzzi soaking tub! Outdoors offers great backyard with plenty of room for those TX spring BBQ nights!