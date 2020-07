Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$1550 3 Bed-2 Bath-2 Garage Ready for Move-in Home in Mustang Creek - Great family neighborhood. Great house! Newly painted, carpet in bedrooms with wood laminate flooring in living room and hallways, and tile in baths and kitchen. Master bath has double sinks with separate tub and shower, 2" blinds throughout, gas stove and gas fireplace lighter. Fully fenced back yard with a sprinkler system. In Forney school district



(RLNE5503207)