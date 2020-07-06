4168 Perch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Great Forney schools, family friendly Windmill Farms community and Fantastic Megatel brand new 4 bedroom home at new developed area Phase 3B in the community. 16 SEER HVAC, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater, Quartz Countertops and Large open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen, Full Sprinkler System, Energy efficient 16 SEER HVAC, HER's rated Radiant Barrier Decking, and Low E Windows can save your lots of monthly utility bill. New energy star Whirlpool Stainless Steel Microwave, Gas Range and Dishwasher will also lower your bill. Ceiling fan in family room. 2 inch blinds cover all windows. This house is close to one of community pools and park, walking to schools.