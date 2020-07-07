Corner lot with 4 bedrooms snd 2 Baths. Vinyl Wood floors throughout. Open Living area. Kitchen has: Electric range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher & Eating Area, Both Baths have full Shower-Tub Combo. Fenced Backyard & 2 car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Southlake Drive have any available units?
401 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 401 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 401 Southlake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.