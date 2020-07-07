All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 401 Southlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
401 Southlake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Southlake Drive

401 Southlake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 Southlake Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot with 4 bedrooms snd 2 Baths. Vinyl Wood floors throughout. Open Living area. Kitchen has: Electric range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher & Eating Area, Both Baths have full Shower-Tub Combo. Fenced Backyard & 2 car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Southlake Drive have any available units?
401 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 401 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 401 Southlake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Southlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Southlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 401 Southlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Southlake Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Southlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Southlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Southlake Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Southlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Southlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Southlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Southlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Southlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Southlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Southlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District