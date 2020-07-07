All apartments in Forney
384 Meadow Lane
384 Meadow Lane

384 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

384 Meadow Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Property includes hassle free utility setup with Simple Bill ,residents responsible for utility usage payments.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Meadow Lane have any available units?
384 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 384 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
384 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 384 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 384 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 384 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

