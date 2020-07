3403 Blue Granite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill

MOVE IN READY LIKE BRAND NEW HIGHLAND HOME COMPLETED IN 2018!

CONTEMPORARY OPEN FLOOR PLAN!GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS!WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING AND DINING ROOM AND HALLWAYS!NICE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO!STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!SPLIT BEDROOMS!BACKS UP TO GREENBELT!WONDERFUL AMENITIES FOR THE FAMILY!SEVERAL POOLS, WORKOUT GYM, SEVERAL PLAYGROUNDS, WALKING TRAILS, COVERED VENUES WITH PICNIC TABLES AND GRILLS!CLOSE TO SCHOOL! LAWN CARE BY LANDLORD INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE!

Landlord pays all Homeowners Association dues.Copy of Driver License and most recent month pay stubs required with application. Applications WILL NOT be processed until application fee is delivered