315 Blanco Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

What an amazing place to call home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath comes with 2 living areas, House has so much added detail throughout to designer lights, paint, crown molding + hardwood floors. Why settle for a standard home when you can have a home with so many designer touches. Master bedroom is huge and that is rare for most rentals. Kitchen has large island, stainless steel appliances include the refrigerator as well as abundance of cabinets. Huge backyard which gives you plenty of room for entertaining. So many reasons to love this home!

Fridge currently in the image will be replaced with another functioning fridge. Listing agent is the owner