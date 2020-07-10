All apartments in Forney
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

315 Blanco Drive

315 Blanco Dr · No Longer Available
Location

315 Blanco Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
What an amazing place to call home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath comes with 2 living areas, House has so much added detail  throughout to designer lights, paint, crown molding + hardwood floors. Why settle for a standard home when you can have a home with so many designer touches. Master bedroom is huge and that is rare for most rentals. Kitchen has large island, stainless steel appliances include the refrigerator as well as abundance of cabinets. Huge backyard which gives you plenty of room for entertaining. So many reasons to love this home!
Fridge currently in the image will be replaced with another functioning fridge. Listing agent is the owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Blanco Drive have any available units?
315 Blanco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 315 Blanco Drive have?
Some of 315 Blanco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Blanco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Blanco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Blanco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Blanco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 315 Blanco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 Blanco Drive offers parking.
Does 315 Blanco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Blanco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Blanco Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Blanco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Blanco Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Blanco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Blanco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Blanco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Blanco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Blanco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

