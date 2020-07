Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in wonderful established neighborhood. Beautiful wood floors throughout, with tile floors in bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and oversized island. Lovely backyard for entertaining! Minutes from great dining and retail!

Fresh coat of paint for any rooms as needed upon executed lease prior to move in.