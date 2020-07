Amenities

patio / balcony new construction recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool new construction

Brand New Gorgeous, spacious energy saving star one story home in CLEMENTS RANCH. Wide open floor plan feels even larger than it is.3 bed 2 baths with a flex room, this home has room for everyone. upgraded finishes, an awesome master suite . facing the community lake. Community center, pool and play ground is kid's paradise! super view! Super convenient to Hwy 80.