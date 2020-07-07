2353 San Marcos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this floorplan! Sought after Travis Ranch right off Hwy 80. Barely lived in and ready for move-in. Huge open kitchen with large island extended for extra seating, granite tops, lots of cabinets and counter top space. Open living with lots of natural lighting, tile flooring through out, high ceilings, split bedroom arrangement, good size yard and patio. Enjoy a stress free property with everything included, all appliances, washer dryer and refrigerator. Come see this one today..