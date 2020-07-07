All apartments in Forney
Last updated April 3 2019

2353 San Marcos Drive

2353 San Marcos Dr
Location

2353 San Marcos Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this floorplan! Sought after Travis Ranch right off Hwy 80. Barely lived in and ready for move-in. Huge open kitchen with large island extended for extra seating, granite tops, lots of cabinets and counter top space. Open living with lots of natural lighting, tile flooring through out, high ceilings, split bedroom arrangement, good size yard and patio. Enjoy a stress free property with everything included, all appliances, washer dryer and refrigerator. Come see this one today..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have any available units?
2353 San Marcos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2353 San Marcos Drive have?
Some of 2353 San Marcos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 San Marcos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2353 San Marcos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 San Marcos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2353 San Marcos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2353 San Marcos Drive offers parking.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2353 San Marcos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have a pool?
No, 2353 San Marcos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2353 San Marcos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 San Marcos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 San Marcos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 San Marcos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

