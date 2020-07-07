227 Archer Way

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace microwave bathtub

Welcome to this 2013 built house in a nice community, we welcome section 8 too. Stone elevation on a large corner lot in Deerfield Heights. This house features a grand kitchen with island, granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area. Also features a spacious living and dining area with fireplace and stone surround. This master bedroom features a split room for office area or nursery, and spacious closets. The master bath features a garden tub, dual sinks, and a standing shower. The vaulted ceilings, art niches, and special nooks, enhances the beauty and splendour of the house.