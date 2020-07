Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2235 Pecan Ridge Dr Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Forney Home! - A must see 4 bedroom home in Forney! Large kitchen with island. The open floor plan makes entertaining easy. The 4th bedroom can be used as an office. Call to view today. Occupied until 6-30 Walls will be painted a neutral color after move out.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814755)