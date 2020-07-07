All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

2203 Woodberry Drive

2203 Woodberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Woodberry Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 1 story home easy access to shopping and highway. Vault ceiling 4 bedroom house with light bright open floorplan. Beautiful fashion color new interior painting with redish color laminated wood floor through out entire house except wet area. New energy star, Bosch dishwasher just installed this week. Newer ceramic tile in master bathroom and laundry room. Black appliances. Lots of solid wood cabinets in kitchen which located in the center of the house. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms. The Fireplace with a Gas log in Family room. 2 inch blinds cover windows. Storm door at front will bring lots of lights. Beautiful wood deck and arbor in backyard and front for your relaxing outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have any available units?
2203 Woodberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2203 Woodberry Drive have?
Some of 2203 Woodberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Woodberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Woodberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Woodberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Woodberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Woodberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Woodberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2203 Woodberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2203 Woodberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Woodberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Woodberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Woodberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

