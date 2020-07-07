2203 Woodberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy 1 story home easy access to shopping and highway. Vault ceiling 4 bedroom house with light bright open floorplan. Beautiful fashion color new interior painting with redish color laminated wood floor through out entire house except wet area. New energy star, Bosch dishwasher just installed this week. Newer ceramic tile in master bathroom and laundry room. Black appliances. Lots of solid wood cabinets in kitchen which located in the center of the house. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms. The Fireplace with a Gas log in Family room. 2 inch blinds cover windows. Storm door at front will bring lots of lights. Beautiful wood deck and arbor in backyard and front for your relaxing outdoor living.