Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Open floor plan with kitchen opening to spacious family room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island & plenty of cabinet & counter space. 2nd living area between secondary bedroom great for playroom or study. Roomy fenced backyard & covered patio great for entertaining. HOA included and Pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone, this one will not last!