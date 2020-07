Amenities

No Housing Vouchers. Home Available August 10th in Diamond Creek Ph2 Subdivision. Formal Living room and Dining room. Open kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking a large family room. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on first floor with full size baths. Two bedrooms, full size bath and game room upstairs. *New flooring will be installed before move in. Tenants are responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pictures taken prior to tenant move in.