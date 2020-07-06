2105 Cardinal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated

FOUR BEDROOM conveniently located near the heart of Forney. Home is part of a cul-de-sac and gets very little drive through traffic. Great neighborhood with sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors. Wood floors throughout and beautifully updated kitchen. Master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms. Very large open living room with separate dining room. Large back yard. Hurry... this 4 bedroom won't last long!!