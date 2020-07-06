FOUR BEDROOM conveniently located near the heart of Forney. Home is part of a cul-de-sac and gets very little drive through traffic. Great neighborhood with sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors. Wood floors throughout and beautifully updated kitchen. Master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms. Very large open living room with separate dining room. Large back yard. Hurry... this 4 bedroom won't last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
2105 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2105 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 2105 Cardinal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.