Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new 3-bed, 2-bath 2-car plus Study home in Devonshire, the best community in Forney. Open floorplan and gourmet kitchen with island, 36 inch upper cabinetry, built-in stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Tray ceiling in Gathering room. Move in ready and do not miss this one