208 Archer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gorgeous 3-2-2 plus study, energy efficient home sits on a corner lot. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large island and breakfast bar. Living room features hard wood floors with stone wood burning fireplace & wood beams across the ceiling. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, linen closet, & walk in closet. Office sits off living room that would also make a great game room or 4th bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio. great for entertainment. Owner pays HOA, pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone!