All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 208 Archer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
208 Archer Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

208 Archer Way

208 Archer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 Archer Way, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-2-2 plus study, energy efficient home sits on a corner lot. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large island and breakfast bar. Living room features hard wood floors with stone wood burning fireplace & wood beams across the ceiling. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, linen closet, & walk in closet. Office sits off living room that would also make a great game room or 4th bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio. great for entertainment. Owner pays HOA, pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Archer Way have any available units?
208 Archer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 208 Archer Way have?
Some of 208 Archer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Archer Way currently offering any rent specials?
208 Archer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Archer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Archer Way is pet friendly.
Does 208 Archer Way offer parking?
Yes, 208 Archer Way offers parking.
Does 208 Archer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Archer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Archer Way have a pool?
No, 208 Archer Way does not have a pool.
Does 208 Archer Way have accessible units?
No, 208 Archer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Archer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Archer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Archer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Archer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District