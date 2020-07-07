201 Wolf Dr

Amenities
Large SFH 4-Bedroom plus STUDY in Safe Area - Property Id: 253611
Date is not available? Contact us for another house!
House tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGLoz5oV9q4
THE SPACE:
? FURNISHED rental (1 King bed/mattress, 3 Queen beds/mattresses, washer/dryer, fridge, microwave, oven, TVs...). Bring a carry on and you're ready to move in!
? Central air with Nest to help you save
? Safe and friendly neighborhood, only 20 minutes drive to Dallas center
? Large corner lot with trees and great landscaping greet you as you arrive home.
? Inside you will find a flexible floor plan and vaulted ceilings throughout with the living room and kitchen at the heart of the home.
? In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and an over sized island.
? The stone fireplace is great for cozy winter nights.
? The secondary bedrooms are split from master and have ceiling fans plus one closet is oversized.
? The backyard features an extended patio with covered and uncovered section plus a backyard large enough to host a BBQ time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253611
Property Id 253611
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5673114)