201 Wolf Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Large SFH 4-Bedroom plus STUDY in Safe Area - Property Id: 253611



Date is not available? Contact us for another house!



House tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGLoz5oV9q4



THE SPACE:

? FURNISHED rental (1 King bed/mattress, 3 Queen beds/mattresses, washer/dryer, fridge, microwave, oven, TVs...). Bring a carry on and you're ready to move in!

? Central air with Nest to help you save

? Safe and friendly neighborhood, only 20 minutes drive to Dallas center

? Large corner lot with trees and great landscaping greet you as you arrive home.

? Inside you will find a flexible floor plan and vaulted ceilings throughout with the living room and kitchen at the heart of the home.

? In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and an over sized island.

? The stone fireplace is great for cozy winter nights.

? The secondary bedrooms are split from master and have ceiling fans plus one closet is oversized.

? The backyard features an extended patio with covered and uncovered section plus a backyard large enough to host a BBQ time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253611

No Pets Allowed



