Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:57 PM

201 Wolf Dr

201 Wolf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Wolf Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large SFH 4-Bedroom plus STUDY in Safe Area - Property Id: 253611

Date is not available? Contact us for another house!

House tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGLoz5oV9q4

THE SPACE:
? FURNISHED rental (1 King bed/mattress, 3 Queen beds/mattresses, washer/dryer, fridge, microwave, oven, TVs...). Bring a carry on and you're ready to move in!
? Central air with Nest to help you save
? Safe and friendly neighborhood, only 20 minutes drive to Dallas center
? Large corner lot with trees and great landscaping greet you as you arrive home.
? Inside you will find a flexible floor plan and vaulted ceilings throughout with the living room and kitchen at the heart of the home.
? In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and an over sized island.
? The stone fireplace is great for cozy winter nights.
? The secondary bedrooms are split from master and have ceiling fans plus one closet is oversized.
? The backyard features an extended patio with covered and uncovered section plus a backyard large enough to host a BBQ time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253611
Property Id 253611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Wolf Dr have any available units?
201 Wolf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 201 Wolf Dr have?
Some of 201 Wolf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Wolf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Wolf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Wolf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 201 Wolf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 201 Wolf Dr offer parking?
No, 201 Wolf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 201 Wolf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Wolf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Wolf Dr have a pool?
No, 201 Wolf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 Wolf Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Wolf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Wolf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Wolf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Wolf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Wolf Dr has units with air conditioning.

