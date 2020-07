Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home featuring an English Cottage style elevation, a spacious family room with soaring ceilings and an open concept kitchen. The master bedroom is down with a separate tub and shower. On the second floor there is a Huge game room with two large secondary bedrooms. This home has a large covered patio, plank flooring, granite countertops and tile backsplash.