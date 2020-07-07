All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 128 Maverick Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
128 Maverick Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 Maverick Ln

128 Maverick Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Maverick Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
garage
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Maverick Ln have any available units?
128 Maverick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 128 Maverick Ln have?
Some of 128 Maverick Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Maverick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
128 Maverick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Maverick Ln pet-friendly?
No, 128 Maverick Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 128 Maverick Ln offer parking?
Yes, 128 Maverick Ln offers parking.
Does 128 Maverick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Maverick Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Maverick Ln have a pool?
No, 128 Maverick Ln does not have a pool.
Does 128 Maverick Ln have accessible units?
No, 128 Maverick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Maverick Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Maverick Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Maverick Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Maverick Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District