128 Maverick Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities garage

Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.