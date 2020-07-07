Welcome to the Trails of Chestnut Meadow Community! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is the perfect lease to raise a family. This home has a brilliant open floor plan that is perfect for the whole family. Exceptional location with easy access to a Elementary and Middle School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Chinaberry Trail have any available units?
122 Chinaberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 122 Chinaberry Trail have?
Some of 122 Chinaberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Chinaberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
122 Chinaberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.